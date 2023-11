Kuemper (undisclosed) is slated to guard the home crease against Buffalo on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kuemper hasn't been in net since Nov. 8 due to the injury. He has a 3-3-2 record, 3.07 GAA and .892 save percentage in eight contests this season. Buffalo is in a three-way tie for 23rd offensively with 2.83 goals per game and is playing without one of its top forwards in Tage Thompson (upper body).