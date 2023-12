Kuemper is expected to guard the road net against the Rangers on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kuemper has won his last three starts while saving 90 of 95 shots (.947 save percentage). He's improved to 8-6-2 with a 2.90 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 16 outings this campaign. The Rangers, who are tied for 12th offensively this year with 3.34 goals per game, figure to be a difficult opponent.