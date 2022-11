Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports, indicating he will start Wednesday's home game against Philadelphia.

Kuemper has lost each of his past three outings, allowing 12 goals on 80 shots. He has a 5-9-1 record this season with a 2.83 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Washington has a gone winless in four games (0-3-1) going into Wednesday's contest, while Philadelphia hasn't won in seven games (0-5-2).