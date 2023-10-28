Kuemper made 39 saves in regulation and overtime before denying all seven shootout attempts he faced in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

The 33-year-old was locked in for most of the night, and the only two pucks to beat him came after defensive breakdowns by the Capitals. Kuemper hasn't been sharp overall to begin the season, going 2-2-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .890 save percentage in five starts, but this performance might be a sign he's finding his rhythm. He'll likely be back between the pipes Sunday against the Sharks.