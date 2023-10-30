Kuemper made 30 saves in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

The one goal that got past the netminder was the product of some bad luck -- a strange bounce off the end boards midway through the first period sent the puck to the opposite side of the net than Kuemper expected, and Luke Kunin was able to shovel it home over the scrambling netminder's pad. Kuemper didn't get rattled and shut San Jose down the rest of the way. Through six appearances, the 33-year-old sports a 3-2-1 record with a 2.92 GAA and .903 save percentage.