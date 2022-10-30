Kuemper posted a 34-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Kuemper turned in an excellent performance for his first shutout as a Capital, which came in his seventh appearance. He matched his career high with five shutouts last year, and Saturday's was the 26th goose egg he's posted in his career. For the season, he's now 4-3-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He's alternated wins and losses over his last five games. The Capitals have a tough back-to-back ahead, visiting the Hurricanes on Monday before hosting the Golden Knights on Tuesday -- expect Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren to split those games.