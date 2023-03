Kuemper is set to guard the road crease against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Kuemper made 27 saves in Washington's 6-1 victory over Chicago on Thursday. He has a 21-22-5 record, 2.74 GAA and .911 save percentage in 49 outings this season. Pittsburgh has the 16th-ranked offense with 3.19 goals per game in 2022-23.