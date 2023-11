Kuemper is set to guard the home crease Wednesday versus Florida, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Kuemper will attempt to bounce back after stopping just 18 of 21 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Thursday. He has a 3-3-1 record, 2.94 GAA and .899 save percentage in seven contests this season. The Panthers are tied for 22nd offensively with 2.82 goals per game this year.