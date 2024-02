Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, according to The Hockey News, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus the Senators on Monday.

Kuemper was decent in his last appearance Feb. 17 against the Canadiens, stopping 28 of 31 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The 33-year-old netminder will try to secure his 13th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Ottawa team that's 8-14-1 on the road this year.