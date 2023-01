Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Wednesday, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Kuemper has won his last two games while saving 63 of 65 shots. He's 12-9-4 with a 2.45 GAA and .920 save percentage in 26 contests this season. The Flyers have won five of their last six games, pushing their record up to 16-18-7.