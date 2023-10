Kuemper is expected to be between the pipes at home versus Calgary on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kuemper looks poised to make his season debut after missing Opening Night due to the birth of his child. The netminder underwhelmed last season, earning just 22 wins in 57 contests while posting a 2.87 GAA and .908 save percentage. There will be some questions regarding the backup after Charlie Lindgren (undisclosed) was deemed a game-time call.