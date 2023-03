Kuemper is set to start in Saturday's road game against the Islanders, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Kuemper has done well recently with a 2-1-1 record, 2.46 GAA and .931 save percentage over his last four outings. Through 45 contests this season, he's posted a 19-20-5 record, 2.75 GAA and .912 save percentage. The Islanders have the 23rd-ranked offense with 2.91 goals per game in 2022-23.