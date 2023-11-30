Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Thursday.

Kuemper has a 4-4-2 record, 2.95 GAA and .894 save percentage in 10 contests this season. He saved 21 of 23 shots in his last start against San Jose on Monday but didn't get offensive support and consequently suffered a 2-1 loss. Anaheim ranks 28th offensively this campaign with 2.68 goals per game.