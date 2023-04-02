Kuemper is expected to start Sunday against the Rangers, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Kuemper surrendered four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He has posted a 21-24-6 record this season with a 2.75 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Kuemper will be backed up by Mitchell Gibson because Charle Lindgren (illness) is unavailable. Gibson signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Capitals on Sunday following his third year with Harvard University.