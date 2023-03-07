Kuemper stopped 37 of 40 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

There were no goals over the first 30 minutes of the game. Rasmus Sandin put the Capitals ahead after the midpoint, but Vladislav Gavrikov quickly replied, and Phillip Danault gave the Kings a lead late in the second period. Kuemper also leaked a goal to Mikey Anderson in the third, which was the deciding tally. Despite the sharp effort, the Capitals' banged-up defense is leading to more work for Kuemper, which could make it tough for him to get results in the near term. The 32-year-old has allowed 16 goals over his last five games, and he's now at 19-20-4 with a 2.78 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 44 outings. The Capitals' next game is at home versus the Devils on Thursday.