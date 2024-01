Kuemper was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and will defend the home crease versus Carolina on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kuemper snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday, turning aside 32 shots in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. The victory gives Kuemper a 9-8-2 record with a 3.15 GAA and an .893 save percentage this season. Kuemper beat Carolina in his only appearance this season, stopping 28 shots in a 2-1 shootout win Dec. 17.