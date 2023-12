Kuemper will guard the road goal Monday against the Coyotes, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

In his last outing, Kuemper made 32 saves on 35 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Vegas. He has posted a 5-5-2 record this season with a 3.04 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 12 games played. Arizona ranks 15th in the league this campaign with 3.22 goals per contest.