Kuemper will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Coyotes, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Kuemper has won three of his last five outings, allowing 12 goals over that span. The 32-year-old has a favorable matchup Thursday versus the Coyotes, who will be without Lawson Crouse (upper body) for the contest.
