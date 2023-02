Kuemper will defend the road goal Saturday against Boston, Roman Stubbs of the Washington Post reports.

Kuemper permitted four goals on 20 shots prior to being pulled in a 5-1 loss to Toronto on Jan. 29 during his last outing. He has a 15-14-4 record this season with a 2.62 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Bruins rank first in the league this year with 3.73 goals per game.