Kuemper will defend the road net Sunday against the Hurricanes, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Kuemper is coming off a 32-save performance in a 4-2 win over Chicago on Dec. 10. He has posted a 6-6-2 record this season with a 3.13 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 14 appearances. Kuemper will get the second half of Washington's back-to-back after Charlie Lindgren played in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville. Carolina sits 14th in the league this campaign with 3.27 goals per contest.