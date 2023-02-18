Kuemper will guard the road goal Saturday against Carolina, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Kuemper has given up seven goals on 64 shots in his past two outings en route to a mark of 0-2-0. In 37 starts this season, he has posted a 16-16-4 record with a 2.63 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Hurricanes rank 10th in the league this year with 3.35 goals per game.