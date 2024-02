Kuemper will guard the road net Saturday against the Canadiens, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper hasn't earned a win since Jan. 16, as he's gone 0-2-1 with an .888 save percentage over his last four outings. Overall, he's 11-12-3 with an .894 save percentage and 3.17 GAA on the season. The 33-year-old netminder will look to bounce back against a Montreal team averaging 2.78 goals per game.