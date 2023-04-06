Kuemper will start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Kuemper struggled in his last start Sunday against the Rangers, surrendering five goals on 34 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal four-game losing streak in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Montreal squad that's lost four straight games.

