Kuemper will start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Kuemper struggled in his last start Sunday against the Rangers, surrendering five goals on 34 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal four-game losing streak in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Montreal squad that's lost four straight games.
More News
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Surrenders five goals in defeat•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Slated to start•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Coughs up four in loss•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Expected to start vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Poor shootout spoils strong start•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Set to start Wednesday•