Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports, indicating he will start Tuesday on the road against the Rangers.

Kuemper is coming off a 23-save performance in last Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa. He has a 9-9-2 record this season with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Kuemper has gone 6-1-0 versus the Rangers in his career, having allowed 17 goals on 184 shots.