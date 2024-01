Kuemper will defend the road net versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Kuemper has allowed 10 goals on 60 shots in two straight losses going into Tuesday's contest. Prior to that, he stopped 90 of 95 shots during a three-game winning streak. Through 18 games this campaign, he has an 8-8-2 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .892 save percentage. The Penguins rank 21st in the league this campaign with 3.00 goals per contest.