Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus Vegas, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper was unbeatable in his last start Thursday against Arizona, stopping all 26 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 victory. He'll try to pick up his 15th win of the year in a road matchup with a slumping Golden Knights team that's lost three straight games.