Kuemper will defend the road net Saturday against Vegas, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Kuemper is coming off a 28-save effort in Thursday's 5-4 win over Anaheim. He has a 5-4-2 record this season with a 3.04 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 11 appearances. Vegas sits 18th in the league this campaign with 3.13 goals per game.