Kuemper will be in goal for the Caps' final preseason game against Columbus, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post

Kuemper is expected to play a full game in preparation for the regular-season opener. The 32-year-old netminder was 37-12-4 with Colorado last season with a strong .921 save percentage. Kuemper will look to repeat his success this year as the top goaltender in Washington.