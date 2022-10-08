Kuemper will be in goal for the Caps' final preseason game against Columbus, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post
Kuemper is expected to play a full game in preparation for the regular-season opener. The 32-year-old netminder was 37-12-4 with Colorado last season with a strong .921 save percentage. Kuemper will look to repeat his success this year as the top goaltender in Washington.
More News
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Pens five-year deal•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Locks down Game 6•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Guarding cage in Game 6•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Can't clinch series Friday•
-
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: In goal again for Game 5•