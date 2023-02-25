Kuemper will guard the home net Saturday against the Rangers, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Kuemper has struggled of late, losing his last four starts with a .887 save percentage in that span. He'll take on a Rangers team that's scored just two goals in their previous two games. Kuemper is 16-18-4 with a .913 save percentage this season.
