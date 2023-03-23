Kuemper (upper body) will return to the lineup and defend the home crease versus Chicago on Thursday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kuemper has missed the last two games with the injury. He has lost his last two starts, giving up four goals in each game. Kuemper is 20-22-5 with a 2.77 GAA and .910 save percentage. He will face the Blackhawks, who are the lowest-scoring team in the NHL.