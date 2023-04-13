Kuemper will defend the home crease versus New Jersey on Thursday.
Kuemper is 22-26-6 with a 2.83 GAA and .909 save percentage this season. The Capitals have to be disappointed with his play -- signing him in the offseason to a five-year, $26.5 million contract, after he won the Stanley Cup in Colorado last season. He will face the Devils who will win the Metropolitan Division with a win and a Carolina loss to Florida.
