Kuemper (upper body) will get the start in road goal against Ottawa on Thursday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Kuemper has missed the last eight games, as he was hurt against the Flames on Dec. 3. He is 8-9-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Kuemper will face the Senators, who are averaging 3.00 goals per game.