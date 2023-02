Kuemper will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home game against Carolina, Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now reports.

Kuemper is coming off a 27-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Bruins. He has a 16-14-4 record this season with a 2.57 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Kuemper made 33 saves on 35 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Oct. 31. Carolina is tied for 10th in the league with 3.31 goals per game this campaign.