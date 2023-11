Kuemper will protect the home goal versus the Islanders on Thursday, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Kuemper has bounced back from a poor start to the season, winning each of his last two starts. He's 3-2-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .903 save percentage through six outings. The Islanders have scored 17 times over their last six games and continue to display an inconsistent offense.