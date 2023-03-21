Kuemper remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't be available for Tuesday night's game versus the Blue Jackets, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

With Kuemper still on the shelf, Charlie Lindgren will get the start against Columbus with Zach Fucale serving as his backup. Kuemper will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Blackhawks.