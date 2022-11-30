Kuemper stopped 31 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Kuemper extended his winning streak to a season-high three games with this commanding victory. In that span, he's allowed just three goals on 87 shots. It took a bit for him to settle in with his new team, and he slumped in mid-November, but he looks to be out of it now. The 32-year-old improved to 8-9-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 18 appearances. The Capitals' road trip continues Thursday against the red-hot Kraken, which could challenge Kuemper's ability to stay on track if he gets the start.