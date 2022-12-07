Kuemper (upper body) will not be available against the Flyers on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper will miss his second straight game due to his lingering upper-body issue. With the veteran netminder on the shelf, Charlie Lindgren figures to see the bulk of the workload with Hunter Shepard serving as the backup. Once Kuemper is cleared, he should reclaim the starting job for Washington the rest of the way.