Kuemper allowed three goals on 21 shots in Monday's 6-3 victory over Ottawa.

Kuemper allowed a pair of goals in the first period and another to Brady Tkachuk early in the second. However, the 33-year-old netminder would eventually settle in and blank the Senators from there en route to the 6-3 win. While Kuemper's only started twice in Washington's last five contests, he's now won back-to-back outings to improve to 13-12-3 with an .893 save percentage and 3.15 GAA on the year. Charlie Lindgren will likely get the starting nod Tuesday when the Capitals visit Detroit.