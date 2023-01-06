Kuemper allowed two goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kuemper allowed a first-period goal to Johnny Gaudreau and another in the second to Gavin Bayreuther but blanked Columbus from there as Washington cruised to a 6-2 victory. It was a solid bounce-back effort from Kuemper after struggling in his previous two starts. The 32-year-old netminder improves to 11-9-4 with a .916 save percentage on the season.