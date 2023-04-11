Kuemper stopped 38 of 40 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Kuemper allowed just a pair of goals in the third period as Washington won 5-2 despite being outshot 40 to 25. The 32-year-old Kuemper ended a five-game winless skid with a strong performance. He improves to 22-26-6 with a .909 save percentage on the season.