Kuemper stopped 38 of 40 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Kuemper allowed just a pair of goals in the third period as Washington won 5-2 despite being outshot 40 to 25. The 32-year-old Kuemper ended a five-game winless skid with a strong performance. He improves to 22-26-6 with a .909 save percentage on the season.
