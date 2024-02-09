Kuemper made 37 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

He was a busier man Thursday -- opponent Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves. And Kuemper was the reason that the game was as tight as it was. It was a strong performance, but a rare one for the struggling goalie. Kuemper has lost the starter's gig, and since the December holiday break, he is 3-7-0 with one shutout and 35 goals allowed. He has allowed five goals in four of those losses. Choose a different option in your blue paint until the Caps find their game again.