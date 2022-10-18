Kuemper made the saves he needed in the third period as Capitals rallied to down the Canucks 6-4 Monday.

Kuemper, who was coming off his first win with his new team last Saturday, yielded three second-period goals as the Capitals fell behind by two after 40 minutes. The 11-year veteran netminder silenced the Canucks during the third period to earn his second-straight victory. In three starts with the Capitals, Kuemper has a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA). Last season with the Avalanche, Kuemper compiled 37 wins and a 2.54 GAA.