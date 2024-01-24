Kuemper allowed five goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.
Kuemper couldn't recover after allowing a pair of goals early in the first period, as he took the loss in just his second start in Washington's last six games. The 33-year-old Kuemper is now 11-11-2 on the season with an .892 save percentage and a 3.21 GAA, as he continues to cede playing time to Charlie Lindgren. Lindgren will get the starting nod Wednesday in Colorado, meaning Kuemper's next start could come Saturday on the road versus the Stars.
