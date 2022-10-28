Kuemper turned aside 25 of 27 shots during a 2-0 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

Kuemper, who has struggled during three of his opening five starts with the Capitals, came up short during a goalie duel with counterpart Jake Oettinger. The 32-year-old netminder entered Thursday with a 3.04 goals-against average and .899 save percentage, totals he has not touched since an up-and-down 10-game stint with the Coyotes in 2017-18. Kuemper (3-3-0) surrendered fewer than three goals Thursday for just second start this season.