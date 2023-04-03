Kuemper permitted five goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Kuemper has gone 2-2-0 versus the Rangers this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage. New York scored twice on nine shots in the first period Sunday prior to cruising to victory. Kuemper has gone winless in his past four outings, having allowed 14 goals on 136 shots. He currently has a 21-25-6 record this season with a 2.79 GAA and a .910 save percentage.