Kuemper allowed four goals on 21 shots in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Friday.

Kuemper struggled in the second period, surrendering three goals on 11 shots. It was his second straight rough start after he stopped 31 of 35 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday. Kuemper has a 20-22-5 record, 2.75 GAA and .911 save percentage in 48 appearances in 2022-23.