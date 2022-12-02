Kuemper allowed three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Kuemper was spotted a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the resilient Kraken chipped back. A greasy goal in the third period tied the game, and a breakaway tally from rookie Matty Beniers sealed the Kraken's comeback win at Kuemper's expense just seven seconds into overtime. The 32-year-old saw his three-game winning streak snapped. He's now at 8-9-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 19 outings. The Capitals' road trip continues Saturday in Calgary.