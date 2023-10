Kuemper will get the start for Friday's home game against the Wild, Ethan Cadeaux of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kuemper will look to give the Capitals their first multi-game win streak of the season following a thrilling 6-4 win against the Devils on Wednesday. The 33-year-old sports a 3.67 GAA and .868 save percentage behind a 1-2-1 record in four starts this season.