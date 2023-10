Kuemper will get the start for Friday's home game against the Wild, Ethan Cadeaux of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kuemper will look to give the Capitals their first win streak of the season following a thrilling 6-4 win against the Devils on Wednesday. The 33-year-old sports a 3.67 GAA and .868 save percentage behind a 1-2-1 record in four starts this season.