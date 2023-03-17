Kuemper will be in the home crease versus St. Louis on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper did not play Wednesday after starting eight consecutive games, so he should be well-rested versus the Blues. Kuemper is 20-21-5 with five shutouts this season. The netminder will face the Blues, who are 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.09 goals per contest.